After a massive fire ripped through a storage yard underneath the 10 Freeway on Saturday and led to the roadway being closed indefinitely, Los Angeles public transit authorities are stepping up their services to help commuters.

Angelenos are urged to avoid the area of the shutdown freeway, if possible. If you need to drive through downtown, give yourself extra time, officials said.

Public transportation is also an option, and both Metro bus and train lines and Metrolink train lines are offering increased service.

Drivers who commute from the Inland Empire to downtown Los Angeles are encouraged to take Metrolink trains to Union Station before transferring to the A, B and D Metro lines.

Extra cars have been added to San Bernardino Line trains to accommodate more riders, according to Metrolink officials.

Six additional roundtrips between Union Station and Covina along the San Bernardino Line have also been added, with three in the morning and three in the afternoon.

“Due to the influx of riders on the Metrolink system, bike space may be limited,” transit officials said. “Please be courteous to your fellow riders.”

Metrolink riders told KTLA 5’s Erin Myers that they are concerned about the increase in passengers but are happy to hear that steps are being taken.

“[The freeway] being closed is going to be costly to a lot of people,” said Hazel Godinez, a commuter at Union Station. “So, I think that it’s a good idea that Metrolink is trying to provide more trains and buses.”

Those already in the L.A. area can consider taking the Metro E line, which runs parallel to the 10 Freeway and has 29 stations between East L.A. and Santa Monica.

An alternative to the 110 and 210 freeways is the Metro A line, which runs from Azusa to Long Beach and has 44 stops along the way.

Bus wise in downtown, line 18 on 6th Street and line 66 on Olympic Boulevard will most likely be detoured due to the freeway closure, officials said.

Commuters are advised to visit Metrolink’s freeway closure update website for the most up-to-date information.

Information can also be found on Metrolink’s social media feeds.

More information on L.A. Metro bus and train lines can be found by going to www.metro.net or by calling 511.