Travelers and commuters can ride for free on L.A. Metro during upcoming holidays.

The transportation agency said its free ride promotion is returning as part of an annual holiday tradition.

On the night of Sunday, Dec. 24, aka, Christmas Eve, rides on Metro buses and trains will be entirely free between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Rides will be free the following week on New Year’s Eve during those same hours.

Metro has offered the free rides for several years in an effort to help Angelenos travel safely during the holidays and avoid “holiday gridlock, parking costs and hassles.”

Fare gates will be unlatched and fare boxes and validators will not deduct a fare from any TAP cards, Metro officials said.

L.A. Metro buses in downtown Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

If you don’t live in an area with easy access to Metro trains or buses, you can also get free rides through the Metro Micro program if you’re within its service area.

On Christmas Eve, you can use the code Merry23 for a free ride and the code Ring24 for New Year’s Eve.

Micro can be booked online, through a dedicated mobile phone app, or by calling 323.466.3876.

Metro is also offering 30 minutes of free rental time through the Bike Share program between Dec. 24 and Jan. 1 by using the promo code 010124, when reserving online or at any Bike Share kiosk.

Metro is also encouraging travelers to utilize its service for the Tournament of Roses Parade and the 2024 Rose Bowl Game. The Metro A Line provides direct service to the parade route.

Travelers should use Metro’s website to plan their trips ahead of time.