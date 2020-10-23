Metro opens up public comments on proposed aerial transit system from Union Station to Dodger Stadium

A proposed aerial rapid transit gondola system from Union Station to Dodger Stadium is entering a new phase in which the public can submit comments.

On Thursday, Metro is hosting a virtual meeting from 6 to 8 p.m., in which an introduction to the proposed project will be provided. To watch the meeting, visit http://LAARTvirtualopenhouse.org or Metro’s project site at http://metro.net/aerialrapidtransit.

In 2018, the Los Angeles Aerial Rapid Transit Technologies LLC submitted a proposal to Metro for the transit project, which is privately funded, according to the agency.

The project is now in the environmental phase, which involves an examination of potential environmental impacts to the community, such as air quality, cultural and historical resources, water quality and noise. As part of that phase, Metro is holding a 45-day public comment period beginning Oct. 1 and ending Nov. 16.

The public may comment through the virtual open house, or in writing via email at LAART@metro.net or by postal mail to: Mr. Cory Zelmer, Deputy Executive Officer, Metro, One Gateway Plaza, Mail Stop 99-22-6, Los Angeles, CA 90012.

Chris Wolfe reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 22, 2020.