A suspect remains at large after a person was stabbed while riding a Metro train in Highland Park on Friday.

Los Angeles police received reports of a stabbing at the Southwest Museum station on the 4500 block of Marmion Way around 12:47 p.m.

Authorities discovered the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument while riding on the northbound train. During the confrontation, the suspect brought out a knife and stabbed the victim, police said.

A person was hospitalized after being stabbed on a Metrolink train in Highland Park on Sept. 1, 2023. (KTLA)

The victim later collapsed on the train platform while the assailant fled the scene. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 30 to 40 years old.

Sky5 images show multiple police units responding to the train platform.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black backpack and headed in a northbound direction from the train station.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with lacerations to the back and neck. Their identity was not released and their current condition was not immediately available.

No further details were released as the investigation remains ongoing.