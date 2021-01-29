Metro train operator shot, seriously injured in East L.A.; shooter at large

Authorities are searching for a gunman who shot and injured a Metro train operator in East Los Angeles early Friday.

The shooting occurred about 4:10 a.m., while the L Line train was at the the Indiana Station, according to a Metro news release.

The train operator was struck twice by the gunfire. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but last reported to be in serious but stable condition, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials.

“This was a brazen act of violence against a defenseless Metro operator,” the release stated.

The shooting took place from the station’s platform, according to Metro. Sky5 video over the scene shortly after 7 a.m. showed at least two evidence markers just outside the train’s open doors.

Metro Security, the Sheriff’s Department and the Los Angeles Police Department are all investigating and searching for the shooter.

Authorities have not released any further details about the incident, including a motive or a suspect description.

Officials have shut down Metro’s Indiana Station, located on Indiana Street between First and Third streets, because of the investigation. It’s unclear how long the closure will last.

Metro is urging riders who are in or traveling through the area to allow themselves extra time to get to their destination while the station is closed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Security at 888-950-7233.

L LINE (GOLD): Up to 10 minute delays in East LA due to ongoing police activity. Trains SKIP Indiana Station and share 1 track at Mariachi Plaza and Soto. pic.twitter.com/Fzt17knYsI — LA Metro Rider Alerts (@metrolaalerts) January 29, 2021