Metrolink is bringing back its $10 Holiday Pass so commuters can easily navigate Thanksgiving traffic without being behind the wheel.

Passengers can buy the pass and enjoy unlimited trips on Metrolink train services. It can also be used on the Arrow service in San Bernardino and Redlands, a news release said.

Officials hope the discounted pass will alleviate traffic on the busiest travel day of the year, especially since portions of the 10 freeway are still closed. Over 4.6 million Southern California residents are anticipated to hit the roads or skies during the five-day period from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, according to the Auto Club of Southern California.

Beginning on Thanksgiving Day, Metrolink and Arrow trains will operate on a weekend schedule.

The trains will be servicing these areas:

Ventura County

Antelope Valley

San Bernardino

Orange County

91/Perris Valley

Inland Empire – Orange County

The Riverside line will not be operating on either Nov. 24 or Nov. 25. The trains are expected to return to its regular schedule after Nov. 26.

The Rail 2 Rail program will be suspended from Nov. 23 to Nov. 28 and will resume on Nov. 29.

The blackout period will apply to all codeshare Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains along the Ventura County Line. Due to the increased Thanksgiving travel, codeshare will not apply from Nov. 22 to Nov. 27, a news release said.

More details about the holiday pass can be found here.