Starting your new year with a trip to the Rose Parade? Metrolink wants to get you there by train.

The commuter rail service is bringing back its early morning train service to Pasadena for the first time since January 2020.

People hoping to see the Tournament of Roses Parade in person can hop on a Metrolink train and save themselves the hassle of dealing with traffic and searching for a parking spot.

Five Metrolink lines will provide early morning connections to the Metro L Line (Gold), which provides direct service from Los Angeles Union Station to the parade route.

Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle said he was thrilled to bring back the early morning service for parade attendees and added that parade goers can purchase a special $10 pass to make the ride cheaper, too.

“By taking Metrolink to L.A. Union Station and using our $10 Holiday Pass, riders can connect for free to Metro, avoid traffic gridlock and enjoy a safe and affordable trip to the event,” Kettle said in a news release.

The Rose Parade will take place on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Typically the parade happens on New Year’s Day, but due to longstanding tradition that dictates it can’t happen on a Sunday, the parade is being held the following day.

Metrolink says the first train on each of the following lines has been rescheduled so riders can connect with a free transfer to the Metro L Line to reach Pasadena before the parade starts.

Ventura County Line train 162 will depart Ventura-East at 5:20 a.m. making all stops. The train will arrive at L.A. Union Station at 7:10 a.m.

Antelope Valley Line train 260 will depart Lancaster at 5:40 a.m. making all stops. The train will arrive at L.A. Union Station at 7 a.m.

San Bernardino Line train 351 will depart San Bernardino-Downtown at 5:40 a.m. making all station stops. The train will arrive at L.A. Union Station at 7:15 a.m.

Orange County Line train 659 has been added to the schedule and will depart San Clemente Pier at 5:05 a.m. making all stops. The train will arrive at L.A. Union Station at 7 a.m.

91/Perris Valley Line train 751 will depart Perris-South at 5:08 a.m. making all stops. The train will arrive at L.A. Union Station at 7:15 a.m.

Additional details can be found on Metrolink’s website.

Riders interested in purchasing a Holiday Pass can do so at station ticket machines or in the Metrolink app. The pass entitles riders to a free round-trip transfer on the L Line.