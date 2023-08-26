Emergency crews responded to a crash between a Metrolink train and a vehicle in Glendale on Aug. 26, 2023. (Citizen)

Emergency crews responded to a crash between a Metrolink train and a vehicle in Glendale on Saturday night.

Authorities received reports of a collision near the 5400 block of West San Fernando Road around 5:44 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Arriving crews discovered the Metrolink passenger train and a vehicle collided near the area of San Fernando Road and Doran Street. The location was between the city borders of Los Angeles and Glendale.

The train had conducted an emergency stop on the tracks before impacting the vehicle, authorities said.

Around 95 passengers, an engineer, and a conductor were onboard the four-car passenger train when the impact occurred.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle appeared uninjured and was found walking nearby when crews arrived at the scene. No injuries were reported to any Metrolink passengers at the time.

Citizen video showed a large presence of fire crews at the scene as passengers waited inside the train for further instruction.

It’s unclear what caused the collision as the incident remains under investigation.

The train was on its way to Lancaster and transit delays due to the crash have not been announced so far.