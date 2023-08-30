A Metrolink train is shown at the Fullerton station in this undated promotional image. (Metrolink)

Travelers hoping to avoid traffic congestion and high gas prices can take advantage of the Metrolink holiday pass this Labor Day.

Beginning on Sept. 1, commuters can purchase the pass for $10 and can enjoy unlimited rides throughout the Metrolink system on the day of purchase.

However, officials said the pass can’t be used to board the Riverside Line.

The pass can be purchased here.

Metrolink trains will be operating on its weekend schedule due to Labor Day.

Officials hope the pass will help ease some traffic congestion as residents head out of town for the holiday weekend.

Southern California AAA reported that bookings for flights, hotels, rental cars, and cruises have all increased compared to 2022.

Residents who may need a weekend alternative to the holiday pass can also purchase the $15 Summer Day Pass, which offers unlimited weekday train rides on the day of purchase.