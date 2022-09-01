Beginning Thursday, Metrolink is offering a 50% discount on tickets and passes to passengers with an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card.

An EBT card must be used at a Metrolink station ticket machine to validate and unlock the discount, Metrolink stated in a news release.

After using the EBT card at the machine, passengers must then use an alternate form of payment to complete the purchase.

The discount is being funded by the Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP), which is administered by Caltrans.

“We are grateful to Caltrans for providing the funding to make this program happen,” said Metrolink Board Chair Ara Najarian.

The discount program will be available for one year or until the grant funds are depleted, the news release stated.

“More people in Southern California will now be able to make vital connections to work, school, family, housing and more,” said Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle.