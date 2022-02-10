Metrolink offers discounted tickets for fans wanting to get to the Super Bowl Experience

Football fans looking for a way to enjoy the Super Bowl Experience have three days, beginning Thursday, to take advantage of a discounted Metrolink ticket price that will get them to the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Metrolink, in partnership with the Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowes, is offering riders an all-day travel ticket from anywhere on the Metrolink system to and from Los Angeles Union Station for $8.

The ticket includes a free transfer to Metro bus and light rail connections that can take you to the Convention Center, a news release stated.

The tickets will be available Thursday, Friday and Saturday, exclusively on Metrolink’s mobile app and do not include admission to the event, according to the release.

“Metrolink is excited the City of Los Angeles is hosting the Super Bowl Experience as our very own Rams prepare to win the Super Bowl,” Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle stated.

The Super Bowl Experience offers fans an opportunity to get autographs from NFL players, participate in games and attractions, and shop for NFL merchandise.

More information about the ticket offer and the Super Bowl Experience can be found at metrolinktrains.com.