Metrolink scales back train schedule as ridership plummets amid coronavirus outbreak

A Metrolink train departs Los Angeles’ Union Station in 2017.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

As rail ridership plunges amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Metrolink has significantly scaled back its train schedule, reducing service by 30%, officials said.

The new schedule, effective Thursday and until further notice, maintains peak-time routes and as many connections as possible for riders, said Stephanie Wiggins, chief executive of the regional commuter rail network.

As of last Friday, Wiggins wrote in a public message, ridership was down roughly 80% across the system — which includes routes connecting Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura counties.

This week, the drop-off had plunged to 85%, Metrolink spokesman Paul Gonzales said, with daily boardings falling from an average of 43,000 to 6,292.

