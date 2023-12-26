Metrolink has begun a four-day shutdown of its entire rail system.

Commuters throughout L.A., Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and San Diego counties will have to make alternative plans between Tuesday, Dec. 26, and Friday, Dec. 29.

All seven lines plus Metrolink’s Arrow service, which connects downtown San Bernardino to Redlands, will close for essential cleaning, repairs and upgrades along the rail network that will improve safety, according to the commuter rail service.

New technology is also being installed for train arrivals and departures that are expected to reduce delays at Union Station.

It’s part of a three-year project to modernize the system’s central hub at Union Station.

Regular service is scheduled to return on Saturday.

More information about the closure can be found here.