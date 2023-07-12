Metrolink is extending service on its Ventura County line later this month to meet increased transit demand for the 2023 X Games at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Beginning Friday, July 21, Metrolink will increase service through Sunday, July 23, to give riders and X Games attendees an easy mode of transportation that drops them right near the gate to the fairgrounds.

The extreme sports festival is expected to bring a heavy dose of visitors, celebrities and competitors to Ventura over the three-day event weekend.

Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle said he was excited to welcome riders onto Metrolink trains for a “convenient and hassle-free transportation alternative.”

“Thanks to our affordable Metrolink ticket options and the recent addition of trains, along with expanded Sunday service on the Ventura County Line corridor, our riders can reap the benefits and attend this exciting event or just go explore Ventura Beach,” Kettle said in a news release.

The long X Games weekend will feature large-scale competitions in skateboard, BMX and motocross, as well as a fan festival and music performances. The marquee extreme sports event will also visit San Diego this weekend, before concluding in Ventura with the competition’s finals events.

Ventura County Transportation Commission Executive Director Martin Erickson said this upcoming X Games weekend will serve as a good opportunity for visitors and the local community to explore public transit options in Ventura County.

“Visitors can take the train or bus, or a combination of both, to travel to the X Games and see how public transit can become a part of their everyday travel plans,” Erickson said.

Metrolink offers a $10 Weekend Day Pass on Saturdays and Sundays, which allows for unlimited rides across its system on the day of purchase. The commuter rail system also lets up to three kids 17 and under ride for free with a fare-paying adult.

The X Games finals in Ventura will air on ESPN and ABC, as well as streaming on Twitch and Youtube. The event will be hosted by Sal Masekela, Jason Ellis and Tony Hawk.