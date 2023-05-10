Free train rides will be provided on April 22 for Metrolink and Arrow passengers in honor of Earth Day, Metrolink announced on Tuesday. (Metrolink)

Metrolink will provide free train rides for passengers who board trains with bikes in celebration of Bike to Work Week, which begins on May 15.

“Metrolink trains have a dedicated “Bike Car” making our trains bike-friendly and perfect for a summer travel adventure or for riders who use their bikes as part of their commute,” Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle said in a statement. “During Bike to Work Week, we invite everyone to bring their bike and take the train for work or play, free for the entire week.”

LA Metro will also offer free riders to all Metro bus and rail lines passengers on May 18 to celebrate National Bike Month.

Metrolink also wants to help Californians get to their destinations all summer long with its $15 Summer Day Pass, a discounted weekday ticket option that allows riders to enjoy getaway destinations between Memorial Day and Labor Day, according to a news release.

In celebration of summer, the service line in San Bernardino will also make a special stop at the LA County Fair on Saturdays and Sundays beginning on May 13 to help visitors quickly get to the fairgrounds.

Riders will also receive a complimentary shuttle service from the train stop to the main fair entrance.

The special service will begin at 11 a.m. when the fair opens in addition to the regularly scheduled trains that stop in the area.