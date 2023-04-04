A conductor steps down from the engine of a Metrolink train in Chatsworth, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Free train rides will be provided on April 22 for Metrolink and Arrow passengers in honor of Earth Day, Metrolink announced on Tuesday.

Riders can use the promotional code “EarthDay2023” to redeem their free ticket at Metrolink station ticket machines. A free train ticket will be available in the wallet section on the Metrolink mobile app for current users on April 21, a news release said.

Anyone who downloads the app and creates an account before April 21 will also receive a free train ticket in the mobile app that can be redeemed on Earth Day.

“We’re excited to offer free fares on Earth Day and hope people who haven’t used our service before will consider taking the train that day and for future trips,” Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle said in a statement.

“Metrolink trains run on 100 percent renewable fuel, which helps reduce our carbon footprint. We invite the public to join us on this Earth Day journey, take the train, and help us make Southern California greener and cleaner.”

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority and Orange County Transportation Authority will also offer free rides on Earth Day.

As part of its Earth Day campaign, Metrolink has also launched an Earth Day photo contest that encourages riders to “explore the beautiful sights and landmarks of Southern California by train.”

To enter the contest, people must submit a photo or photos with their name and the photographed destination. Entries can be submitted to Metrolink@theaxisagency.com any time before April 24.

Three winners will be selected and receive Metrolink monthly passes for a year.

Angelenos can also explore an Earth Day-inspired photo series and exhibit at Union Station featuring photos from local photographer Erwin Recinos and images submitted to the Earth Day photo contest.

The photo series and exhibit will be avaliable from April 10 to May 1 on the west end of the station.