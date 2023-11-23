The holiday season is underway in Southern California, and one of the region’s most vast transportation agencies is hoping riders will discover the convenience and joy of traveling by train while taking in everything the holiday season has to offer.

Beginning Saturday, travelers can board a decked-out Metrolink train to experience an immersive trip that organizers hope will make spirits bright.

Metrolink’s Holiday Express is returning this year for the first time since 2019, having been put on pause when the COVID-19 pandemic derailed everyday life.

The limited-time Christmas-themed train was organized in hopes of reaching families in the outlying communities who don’t have as much access to many of Metrolink’s events, which tend to be centered in the Los Angeles area.

When it launched, the Holiday Express traveled to Burbank, Laguna Niguel, Moorpark and Rancho Cucamonga. This time around, more trains will be taking off from these locations, plus a new stop in Perris.

The interior of the “Holiday Express,” a Christmas-themed Metrolink train taking off for the holiday season pictured Nov. 21, 2022. (KTLA)

Brett Hawkins, project manager for the Holiday Express train, likens the experience to visiting Santa Claus at the mall — except, instead of waiting in line, he comes to you.

“What makes the experience worth it is that we do all the work for them,” Hawkins said. “They just have to get themselves here and we’ll do the rest.”

Each ticket comes with an assigned seat and the entertainment — carolers, Dickensian figures and beloved animated characters — visit each seat.

“It’s pretty, it’s cost efficient for the parents and very low maintenance for them,” Hawkins said.

Snowflake stickers are shown on the windows of Metrolink train serving as the “Holiday Express,” on Nov. 21, 2023. (KTLA)

Each Holiday Express trainset features decorations and interactive fun for those who take a ride.

Trains will take off from the Metrolink station, with holiday activities offered prior to shipping off. Craft tables, various vendors and entertainment options will be available at each station about an hour before departure, Hawkins said.

In a state with an endless amount of entertainment options and no shortage of holiday activities, Metrolink says the Holiday Express stands out because it goes places where others often don’t.

“Geographically, this is a great option because you don’t have a lot of, especially in transportation experiences, that are boarding out in Simi Valley or deeper into Ventura County or deep in Riverside County or San Bernardino County,” Hawkins said.

Many of the trips, particularly the ones in Orange County, offer breathtaking views in addition to the holiday cheer onboard.

Ornaments hangs from the ceiling of a Metrolink train serving as the “Holiday Express” at Los Angeles Union Station on Nov. 21, 2023. (KTLA)

And with prices starting at $25 per person, the experience is affordable for those with large families or those looking for extra bang for their buck.

“For $25, that is, depending on the route, an hour to 100 minutes of entertainment and a transportation trip as well,” Hawkins said.

Metrolink hopes that those who take the Holiday Express will discover a newfound interest in train travel, finding that it can offer a convenient and practical solution that they may not have considered in the past.

A survey from the 2019 trips found that more than half of the ticketed guests were traveling on Metrolink for the very first time.

“This is an opportunity to not only provide entertainment and a holiday memory for the community, but also to remind them that Metrolink is a viable way of getting around Southern California that’s independent of driving your car,” Hawkins said.

The transit agency also hopes that those who board the train will consider giving back to those in need this holiday season.

Ticketed guests are encouraged to participate in the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s annual Spark of Love toy drive, which provides toys and sporting equipment to underserved children and teens in the Southern California region.

The first running of the Holiday Express takes place Saturday on Metrolink’s 91/Perris Valley Line.

