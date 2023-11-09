Metrolink’s Holiday Express Train will return this holiday season with four new trips and increased capacity, Metrolink announced Thursday.

The Holiday Express Train will take place over four Saturdays in November and December at train stations in Perris, Rancho Cucamonga, Simi Valley, Burbank and Laguna Niguel.

Tickets for the limited-time event are on sale for $25 per person. Children 2 years old and under can ride for free if they sit on a parent’s lap. All tickets must be purchased in advance on the Metrolink website.

Ticketholders are advised to arrive 45 minutes before the train’s departure.

“We received an extraordinary response from riders when we first introduced the Holiday Express Train in 2019, and we’re thrilled to announce its return this fall,” Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle said in a statement.

“Not only is the Holiday Express Train back, it’s bigger and better. We’re adding four extra trips, including first-time service on the 91/Perris Valley Line, and increasing our capacity from six to eight passenger cars so that more riders can join the festivities.”

The holiday-themed train rides feature festive décor, carolers and “recognizable holiday-themed characters” on the train. Select train stations will also have activities suitable for all ages, a news release said.

The complete schedule for the Holiday Express Train can be viewed here.