To honor National Hispanic Heritage Month, the Los Angeles Rams hosted Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles, a group of Mexican-American folk dancers, for a halftime performance in Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The special show marked the first time Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles assembled 100 dancers for a performance, as they typically feature only 16.

Phil Ige reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 9, 2022.