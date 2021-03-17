Mexican cultural center in Santa Ana reaches agreement with city to clear homeless encampment

The parking lot outside the El Centro Cultural of México in Santa Ana is seen in an undated photo. (Raul Roa / Times Community News via L.A. Times)

After facing fines and the threat of an abatement court order, a Mexican cultural center in Santa Ana has agreed to work with the city to clear a homeless encampment from its parking lots.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, homeless people have been living in the El Centro Cultural de México’s lots. The numbers have steadily grown to an encampment with more than 40 people.

El Centro, which is a linchpin for the local Latino community, has been fined about $1,800 by the city for not keeping the area clean.

But El Centro has continued to allow homeless people to live in the lots despite pressure from the city, contending that individuals without housing should not be criminalized.

