The Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction at Disneyland will open on Jan. 27, Disneyland announced Thursday.

The attraction is part of an updated Mickey’s Toontown slated to open in spring 2023, but Disney announced the new Mickey and Minnie attraction will open early as part of the kick off for Disney’s 100th celebration celebration starting on Jan. 27.

The ride opened at Walt Disney World in 2020 and was the first ride at any Disney park that stars Mickey and his friends. Based on the recent Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts, the attraction follows Mickey and Minnie as they take a leisurely drive to a picnic when a runaway railway takes guests on a “whirlwind ride through a world where the rules of physics don’t apply.”

Disneyland also revealed an updated look for Sleeping Beauty Castle at the Anaheim park, including decorations for the “Disney100” celebration and new fountains.

At Disneyland, a new nighttime spectacular named “Wondrous Journeys” will include “nods” to all 60 films produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios over the past 100 years.

“It will continue to build upon the park’s state-of-the-art projection effects, turning Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, the façade of “it’s a small world” and the Rivers of America into an artist’s canvas that brings characters to life all around you as fireworks dance in the sky,” Disney said in a press release.

The new fireworks show will also include a new original song “It’s Wondrous.”

At Disney California Adventure Park, “World of Color – One” will be an all-new show that celebrates “storytelling” over the past 100 years.

“It will tell a new story of how a single action, like a drop of water, creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change,” Disney said in a press release. The show will also feature a new original song, “Start a Wave.”

Also at Disney California Adventure Park, the “Magic Happens” parade will make its return after disappearing when the parks closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade premiered on Feb. 27, 2020 and ended its run only two weeks later when the parks closed for the pandemic. Disney said the parade will return in the spring, but declined to provide a specific opening date.