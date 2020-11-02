Mid-semester, many L.A. students are drifting, beset with anxiety and struggling in class

very day, almost every one of Nicolle Fefferman’s students logs into her virtual classrooms at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz. A significant number do not turn their cameras on. Many don’t respond when she asks questions and don’t turn in work she assigns offline.

When the history teacher issued her 10-week progress reports, nearly one-third of her students were failing.

“I have almost 100% attendance. But that doesn’t necessarily mean 100% participation,” Fefferman said. “They’re showing up, but they’re not necessarily engaging.”

It’s midterm time, and inside their virtual classrooms teachers and students alike are being tested in ways that show the exhausting challenges teachers face working to keep drifting students engaged, the increasing anxiety and pressure many students are feeling and the stubborn remnants of the digital divide that continue to hobble learning. Interviews with a diversity of teachers throughout Los Angeles County offer detailed snapshots behind the individual computer screens of distance learning.

