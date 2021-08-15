Midsummer Scream: Awaken the Spirits! brings horror, spooky festivities to Pasadena Convention Center

Halloween is just around the corner and fans of all things spooky flocked over to the Pasadena Convention Center for the Midsummer Scream’s ‘Awaken the Spirits!’ event this weekend.
Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 15, 2021.
by: Erin MyersPosted: / Updated:
Halloween is just around the corner and fans of all things spooky flocked over to the Pasadena Convention Center for the Midsummer Scream’s ‘Awaken the Spirits!’ event this weekend.
Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 15, 2021.