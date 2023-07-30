All the frights and fun of the Halloween season are on display this weekend in Long Beach, allowing fans of all things horror to experience the spooky holiday in the middle of summer.

The Midsummer Scream Halloween and Horror Convention runs from Friday through Sunday at the Long Beach Convention Center and features live entertainment, vendors and more.

Participants will also have the opportunity to walk through the “Hall of Shadows,” a massive hall filled with over a dozen haunted attractions, according to the Midsummer Scream website.

Also present at the convention are props from the “Saw” film series – some of which include props and inside scoop from the unreleased tenth installment of the movie – and the Black Cat Lounge, where attendees can go relax in a room of “feline beasties” and possibly take one home.

The festivities end on Sunday at 6 p.m., but there is still time to purchase tickets on the Midsummer Scream website.