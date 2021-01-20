Military Humvee stolen from National Guard facility in Bell recovered, but thief remains at large

A military Humvee worth approximately $120,00 was recovered Wednesday in southeast L.A. County after it was stolen from the National Guard armory in the city of Bell, Calif. on Jan. 15, 2021. (FBI Los Angeles Field Office)

An armored combat military vehicle stolen last week from a National Guard facility in Bell has now been found, officials announced Wednesday.

Officials found the $120,000 militarized High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle — commonly known as a Humvee — Wednesday morning in southeast Los Angeles County, the FBI Los Angeles office announced.

Related Content FBI seeks public’s help finding military Humvee stolen from National Guard facility in Bell

No arrests were reported, and authorities said they are still searching for the person who took the vehicle.

Thank you partners @CaArmyGuard @LAPDHQ & @CHP_HQ for assisting the FBI’s Major Theft Task Force with the recovery of the #Humvee today in SE Los Angeles County where it was processed by our Evidence Response Team. Our investigation continues to identify person/group responsible. pic.twitter.com/8QevLQYrAx — FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) January 20, 2021

The FBI offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the vehicle’s location after it went missing in the community southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

The theft occurred around 8:15 a.m. Saturday from the National Guard armory.

Further details about how officials located the green camouflage Humvee and where it was recovered were not immediately available.

The theft of the military Humvee carries a penalty of up to 10 years in federal prison, the FBI said.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the call the FBI Los Angeles Field Office at 310-477-6565.