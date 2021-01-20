Military Humvee stolen from National Guard facility in Bell recovered, but thief remains at large

An armored combat military vehicle stolen last week from a National Guard facility in Bell has now been found, officials announced Wednesday.
Officials found the $120,000 militarized High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle — commonly known as a Humvee — Wednesday morning in southeast Los Angeles County, the FBI Los Angeles office announced.
No arrests were reported, and authorities said they are still searching for the person who took the vehicle.
The FBI offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the vehicle’s location after it went missing in the community southeast of downtown Los Angeles.
The theft occurred around 8:15 a.m. Saturday from the National Guard armory.
Further details about how officials located the green camouflage Humvee and where it was recovered were not immediately available.
The theft of the military Humvee carries a penalty of up to 10 years in federal prison, the FBI said.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the call the FBI Los Angeles Field Office at 310-477-6565.