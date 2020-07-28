Military medical teams arrive to reinforce staff at 2 L.A. County hospitals

Medical professionals from the military have arrived in Los Angeles County to reinforce the ranks of two hospitals.

The Department of Defense sent the Air Force teams last week to Los Angeles County-USC and Harbor-UCLA medical centers, said Brian Ferguson, a spokesperson for the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

The move aims to shore up staff as the hospitals battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Ferguson said state authorities requested the support through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The teams were then directed to hospitals struggling with staffing, supplies and capacity, he said.

“They may have medical personnel who themselves have tested positive, or they’re short staffed.… Some of our hospitals are facing scenarios where their staff numbers are depleted or they’re facing surges in the number of cases they’re treating,” he said. “It’s basically to provide surge staffing to hospitals in need.”

