Free ice cream? Yes, please!

Los Angeles residents can celebrate the official start to the summer season with a free mini pint of ice cream from Milk Bar, for a limited time.

The company is giving out free pints of its signature Cereal Milk ice cream at its bakeries in Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and New York City. Guests can’t get the free item at Nordstrom or Las Vegas locations.

The giveaway will only be available on Wednesday while supplies last. Customers are limited to one mini pint.

The complimentary treat will be a perfect way to beat the heat as temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s in Los Angeles, according to the KTLA weather page.

Los Angeles’ Milk Bar location is at 7150 Melrose Ave.