Mega Millions lottery tickets are seen in a file photo. (Getty Images)

No one hit the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night but seven tickets were still big winners that matched all five white balls, including two sold in Southern California.

We don’t know who the lucky winners are yet but one of the tickets was sold at a store located at 2501 N. Pasadena Ave. in Los Angeles, according to the California Lottery website.

The second million-dollar ticket was sold at Bootleggers 2 mini market, located at 111 E. Ave. K in Lancaster.

Four other million-dollar winning tickets were sold in Maryland, North Carolina, New York and Wisconsin.

A player in Texas who matched 5 balls added the Megaplier to their ticket increasing the win total to $4 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 8, 24, 30, 45, 61 and gold Mega Ball 12.

The drawing was the fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and the sixth-largest in U.S. lotto history.

Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct the location where a ticket was sold.