Milton “Milt” Larsen, a magician and TV writer who co-founded Los Angeles’ famed Magic Castle in Hollywood, died Sunday in Los Angeles at the age of 92, Variety reported.

Larsen died of natural cause, a representative told multiple media outlets. He passed away in his sleep.

I”t is with heavy hearts that the Academy of Magical Arts shares the sad news that Magic Castle founder Milt Larsen has passed away,” Chuck Martinez, the chair of the Board of Directors aat the Academy of Magical Arts told KTLA in a statement.

“For decades, he brought magic to so many lives and his legacy will continue to do so. We will miss him tremendously.”

A photo of Milt Larsen at the Magic Castle in Hollywood (Larsen Family)

A photo of Milt Larsen posing with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006. (Larsen Family)

A photo of Milt and his wife Arlene Larsen with former president Ronald Reagan. (Larsen Family)

A photo of the Magic Castle founders Bill, Milt and Irene Larsen. (Larsen Family)

A photo of Milt Larsen in front of an owl stained glass window. (Larsen Family)

Larsen recently celebrated his 92nd birthday at The Magic Castle on April 9. (Academy of Magical Arts)

Larsen was the last survining member of the iconic magic club in Hollywood after the other co-founders, his brother William “Bill” Larsen Jr. and his wife Irene, died.

In 1963, the trio co-founded the Magic Castle, a world-famous private club for magicians in Hollywood. He served as the president of Magic Castles, Inc. until his passing.

The ultra-exclusive magic club in Hollywood is known as a clubhouse for all self-described magicians and magic enthusiasts. Although the Magic Castle is an invite only club, free magic shows became increasing popular among state residents and visitors alike prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Celebrity attendees such as, Sofia Vergara, Ryan Gosling and Randy Newman often attended these performances, Variety reported.

The Magic Castle also celebrated its 60th anniversary this year, Martinez told KTLA.

In addition to being the club’s co-founder, Larsen also worked as a writer for TV game shows for almost 20 years, working on shows such as the “Truth or Consequences.” Larsen was also an actor and producer who worked on creating tunes for famed animated movies such as, “Mary Poppins”, “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” and “The Jungle Book” along with his late brother Robert, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He also an accomplishmed author, writing five joke books and was considered one of the 100 most influential people in the craft by Magic magazine in 2000.

Larsen is survived by his wife of 33 years. Arlene Larsen, his nephew, niece and great-nieces.