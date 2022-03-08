Minimum wage will rise to $15.96 per hour in unincorporated L.A. County areas in July

Minimum wage will rise to $15.96 per hour in unincorporated Los Angeles County areas starting in July, officials announced.

The new 6.4% boost will be the first increase calculated by the county’s Chief Executive Office since the passage of the Minimum Wage Ordinance in 2016, officials said.

The ordinance is meant to increase wages to keep up with rising costs of living, setting out to get the hourly wage to $15 by 2021, and then keep going up every year after that.

This year marks the first in which minimum wage will rise based on the consumer price index of Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers. The CEO has to determine that adjusted rate every January, for it to take effect every July.

The minimum wage for workers in unincorporated areas will be $15.96 an hour beginning July 1, county officials said.

“This wage adjustment is in line with the spirit of the ordinance to ensure that wages keep pace with inflation and support a stable workforce,” said Rafael Carbajal, Director of the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, which enforces the county’s minimum wage.

The ordinance applies to employees who work at least two hours a week within unincorporated areas of L.A. County, which make up more than 65% of the county.

Unincorporated areas include La Crescenta, Canyon Country, Baldwin Hills, Altadena, Castaic, Ladera Heights, Marina del Rey, Montrose, Wrightwood, Rowland Heights, Topanga Canyon, Universal City and multiple other areas.

“We will ensure that workers in unincorporated LA County are protected and aware of the updated minimum wage, and we will work with our sister departments to support employers that may need assistance with information, compliance, and access to resources,” Carbajal said.

The City of L.A. will also raise its minimum wage beginning July 1, from $15 to $16.04.

That’s higher than California’s minimum wage, which climbed to $15 per hour for companies that employ at least 26 workers this year.

The increases come as workers contend with high inflation that is making daily life more expensive for Americans throughout the country. People are paying more at the grocery store, at the gas pump and almost everywhere else.

More information regarding the Minimum Wage Ordinance can be found online here or by calling 800-593-8222.