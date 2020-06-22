Minivan pushes crushed motorcycle down 91 Freeway following hit-and-run crash in Corona

A minivan was captured on video pushing a crushed motorcycle down the 91 Freeway, sending sparks beneath the larger vehicle, after a hit-and-run crash in Corona Friday evening,

The incident, recorded by Will Panda and shared with KTLA, occurred about 8 p.m. on the eastbound 91 Freeway just west of the 15 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

The gray minivan hit the motorcycle near the 15 Freeway but failed to stop following the crash, CHP confirmed.

Video showed the minivan traveling down the freeway with the riderless motorcycle still stuck on the grill of the vehicle.

“It looked straight out of a movie, we could not believe it,” Panda wrote on his YouTube channel.

Investigators said the minivan eventually exited the freeway at McKinley Street.

Panda’s video shows the minivan came to a stop after crashing into a fence.

The suspected driver, identified as 25-year-old George Cesar Valentin, was later arrested after trying to report the minivan stolen, the Press-Enterprise reported.

Valentin ultimately admitted to being the driver involved in the crash, according to the newspaper.

The motorcycle rider suffered only minor injuries in the crash, according to CHP.