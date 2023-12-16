Shots rang out in Lancaster Friday evening, leaving one juvenile dead.

The shooting was reported just before 7:30 p.m. in the 44600 block of Sierra Highway.

Very few details have been released but the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the minor was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital. Their name was not released.

Authorities did not offer any description of the shooter or any vehicle that may have been involved in the incident.

Anyone with further information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.