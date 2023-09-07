Two people suffered minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into a McDonald’s in Lakewood Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 4:05 p.m. in the 5700 block of N Bellflower Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

None of the victims were trapped in the vehicle or building after the crash, and no significant structural damage was reported.

It is unclear what led up to the incident, but the vehicle crashed into the side of the building adjacent to an ExtraMile store, aerial video showed.

No further details about the crash were released.