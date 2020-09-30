1 minor killed, another hospitalized after Westlake Village traffic collision

One boy was killed and another was injured Tuesday evening in a traffic collision in Westlake Village, officials said.

Authorities responded to the area of Saddle Mountain Drive and Triunfo Canyon Road around 7:15 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Two minors were walking along a crosswalk when a vehicle struck them, officials said.

One boy was declared dead at the scene, according to a spokesperson for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Lost Hills station.

A second boy was transported to the hospital.

No information was available yet on the age of the two minors, or their relation.

One person of interest was detained, officials said.

A child’s helmet and a scooter were laying on the street at the site of the collision.

Roads were closed indefinitely between Lindero Canyon and Twin Lakes Ridge roads, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The investigation is ongoing.

**POLICE ACTIVITY*** Road Closed indefinitely due to vehicle vs ped traffic collision. Lindero Canyon to Twin Lakes Ridge Road in the city of #WESTLAKE . Please stay clear of area… @LHSLASD pic.twitter.com/XEJgmyelVz — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 30, 2020