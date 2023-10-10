A child was killed when the electric bicycle he was riding collided with a car in Santa Clarita on Monday.

The crash was reported at about 9 a.m. at Decoro Drive and McBean Parkway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The juvenile was declared dead at the scene, as the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded but no one was transported to a hospital.

The victim’s age was not immediately available.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed that the victim appeared to be male, and a Bud Light semi-truck was parked near the investigation scene.

The Sheriff’s Department officials confirmed no arrest has been made.

Nidia Becerra, Sofia Pop Perez and Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.