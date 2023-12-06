A juvenile who was fatally shot in South Gate on Thursday was killed by another minor, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, who was not identified due to their age, was shot in the 3100 block of Wisconsin Avenue a few minutes before 9:15 p.m., the LASD said in a news release.

That minor, who had been shot in the torso, was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

An investigation into the shooting identified another minor as the assailant, and that person was arrested on Tuesday, authorities said.

The alleged shooter, whose identity is also being withheld due to their age, was charged with murder on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.