A juvenile suspected of carjacking a woman in Upland and then being involved in a hit-and-run crash was arrested Tuesday night, police said.

The carjacking took place on Dec. 7 at a convenience store in the 400 block of South Campus Avenue, the Upland Police Department posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The woman was approached by the suspect as she exited the business. He asked for food or money but then grabbed the victim’s keys and stole her vehicle when she went to hand him some change, police said.

The vehicle was then involved in a hit-and-run crash in Ontario and later abandoned.

Investigators identified the suspect as a 17-year-old Upland resident.

He was located and booked on suspicion of carjacking, police said.