Images of two suspects sought in a shoe robbery are seen in an image provided by the Irvine Police Department on June 28, 2023.

Police asked for the public’s help Wednesday in locating two suspects who used a handgun to rob four minors in an Irvine restroom earlier this week.

The incident occurred around 9:22 p.m. Monday at the Spectrum Center and was partially captured on surveillance video posted to the Irvine Police Department’s Twitter feed.

Investigators said the minors were followed into the restroom by two suspects who demanded their shoes.

One of the suspects can be seen in the video displaying a black handgun.

A robbery suspect is seen carrying a gun in an image posted by the Irvine Police Department on June 28, 2023.

The first suspect was described as a male Hispanic between 15 and 20 years old. He stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

He was wearing a black baseball cap with a red emblem, a black fanny pack, a gray tank top, black pants and white shoes.

Police said the suspect was armed with a handgun.

The second suspect was also believed to be a male Hispanic between 15 and 20 years old. He stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

The second suspect had black hair, a black shirt, baggy gray pants and white shoes.

After the robbery, the suspects left through the parking lot where surveillance video shows them carrying the shoes and smiling.

There was no word on whether anyone was injured in the incident.