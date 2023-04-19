Canela Hernandez, 12, in a photo from the Ventura Police Department.

Police confirmed a young girl who disappeared in Ventura on Wednesday morning has been found safe.

The child, 12-year-old Canela Hernandez, was last seen being dropped off at Anacapa Middle School around 8 a.m. before she went missing, according to the Ventura Police Department.

“Canela has been safely located and reunited with her family,” said police on Wednesday night. “Thank you, Ventura.”

At the time, the child had not been heard from since being dropped off at school in the morning, authorities said.

The circumstances surrounding her disappearence were not announced.