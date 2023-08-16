Camela Leierth-Segura is seen in an image provided by the State of California Department of Justice.

Friends of a Beverly Hills woman missing for nearly two months are asking the public for help locating her.

Camela Leierth-Segura, 48, was last contacted in the Beverly Hills area on June 29, according to her missing persons page on the California Department of Justice website.

Friends have also been posting on social media in an effort to get others to help search for Camela.

“We are extremely worried about her safety, and despite our best efforts, the local authorities have not been able to locate her,” Liz Montgomery posted on her Instagram account.

Montgomery said Camela’s parents are in Sweden and “pleading for your assistance.”

Camela was believed to have left in a 2010 Ford Fusion with California plate 6KZJ725.

She was described as a White woman standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds.

Camela has blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285-2184.