Divers are searching for a 9-year-old boy who possibly drowned in Lake Elsinore on Sunday.

The child was swimming with family near the 32000 block of Riverside Drive at 10:35 a.m. when he reportedly struggled to stay afloat, according to Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Relatives tried to help, but they lost sight of the child, and despite the efforts of deputies and aerial units, the boy has not been found.

A dive team is on site and searching for the boy, Soto added.