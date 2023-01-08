A hiker that was reported missing in the Malibu wilderness was rescued by first responders from multiple agencies Sunday morning.

The hiker, a 23-year-old man, was reported missing Saturday around 8:15 p.m. in the Malibu hills.

A helicopter from the Los Angeles County Fire Department searched the area for more than an hour, but was unsuccessful in locating the hiker.

A field team from Malibu Search and Rescue was dispatched into the hills and were eventually able to find the man, who was uninjured, around 1 a.m.

Because of his remote location, frigid temperatures and a dangerous trek back to civilization, an additional helicopter was called to hoist the hiker to safety.

By 2:30 a.m. Sunday, the hiker and his three rescuers were successfully hoisted from the wilderness into a County Fire Department helicopter.