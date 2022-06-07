A Long Beach man who had been missing since last month was found dead in a remote area in Death Valley National Park, authorities said last week.

John McCarry, 69, last contacted his family in a text message sent on May 15 from Olancha, CA, saying that he was heading to Death Valley National Park., the National Park Service said in a news release.

He was reported missing a short time later and park rangers found McCarry’s vehicle on Lake Hill Road in Panamint Valley, a remote section on the park, on May 31.

For two days, teams searched for him from the ground and air, aided by a California Highway Patrol airplane and a U.S. Navy helicopter.

On June 1, searchers found McCarry’s body about a quarter mile from his vehicle in Panamint Valley.

It’s unclear what led to McCarry’s death, but NPS said foul play is not suspected.

No further details were available.