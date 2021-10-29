Missing Mid-City mom has family, police concerned

Police and relatives of a missing Mid-City mom are asking for the public’s help in finding her.

Heidi Planck, 39, has not been seen since Oct. 17 in the 7800 block of Gardendale Street in Downey.

Three days later, on Oct. 20, Planck was not present to pick up her son from school in the 1500 block of Selby Avenue in Westwood.

“I’ve got a 10-year-old boy who’s just beside himself,” said Jim Wayne, Planck’s ex-husband.

Planck has blond hair and blue eyes, is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. When she was last seen, she was wearing jeans and a gray sweater and was driving a gray 2017 Range Rover with California license plate U840X0.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800. During non-business hours or on weekends, tipsters can call 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

To submit information anonymously, call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.