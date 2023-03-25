A missing scuba diver was found dead in Laguna Beach on Saturday.

The 46-year-old man was reported missing around 12:32 p.m. at Shaw’s Cove, according to Laguna Beach city officials.

After an extensive search, emergency responders located the diver about 100 yards offshore.

Lifeguards retrieved the man around 1:33 p.m. and lifesaving measures were provided by paramedics. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials confirm.

Details remain limited and the events leading up to the man’s death are under investigation.

His identity has not been released.