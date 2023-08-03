Daisy “Lady CK” Serrano and Joseph Mister III in undated photos from the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities are searching for an at-risk missing toddler out of South Los Angeles on Thursday night.

The female suspect who may have taken the toddler was identified as Daisy “Lady CK” Serrano, 29.

The baby was identified as Joseph Mister III, 14 months old, according to the California Highway Patrol.

He was last seen with Serrano on Wednesday morning around 10 a.m., authorities said.

Serrano is described as a black woman standing 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and gray shorts.

The infant is described as a Black male about 2 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 35 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Daisy “Lady CK” Serrano and Joseph Mister III in undated photos from the California Highway Patrol.

He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, black pants, and stud earrings.

No further details were released regarding the circumstances surrounding their disappearance.

It’s unknown whether the woman is the toddler’s mother or what her relationship is with the child. The missing boy has been listed as “endangered/at-risk.”

Anyone who recognizes the woman or missing toddler is asked to immediately call 911.