Missing Torrance woman’s family, Sheriff’s Department seek information on her disappearance

Abigail Aguilar Martinez, shown in this 2021 photo, has been missing since Sept. 13, 2021. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

A Torrance woman is missing, her family is worried about her well-being and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding her.

Abigail Aguilar Martinez, 42, was last seen in the 1000 block of West Carson Street at about 2 p.m. Monday, the Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

Martinez is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, police said.

She has brown eyes and long brown hair, and she has a tattoo of a “Precious Moments” character on her left leg.

Martinez was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, and she was driving a black Ford Focus hatchback with a California license plate numbered 7WZG999.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective S. Rincon at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.