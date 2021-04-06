Missing woman found dead in Huntington Park dumpster ID’d; son arrested on suspicion of homicide

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department vehicle blocks the scene of a death investigation in Huntington Park on April 5, 2021. (KTLA)

A missing woman later found dead in a Huntington Park dumpster was the victim of a homicide and her son has been arrested in connection with the crime, officials said Tuesday.

Teresa Casillas Iniguez, 66, was reported missing by a family member who called authorities Sunday night regarding a stolen vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies found the vehicle being driven by the victim’s son in Rosemead the following morning.

Because evidence of foul play had been discovered at the Huntington Park home, the son was taken into custody for questioning, officials said without elaborating.

Iniguez was found dead about 6:30 a.m. Monday, “within a close proximity” to where the vehicle was first reported stolen in Huntington Park.

While her exact cause of death has not been determined, her son was eventually arrested on suspicion of homicide, Deputy Trina Schrader told KTLA. He has not been identified.

It is unclear where Iniguez was killed or how long she had been in the Dumpster.

Authorities had previously indicated that she was 75 years old.

No further details about the incident have been released.

Anyone with additional information can call Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477).