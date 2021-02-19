Mission San Juan Capistrano left damaged after overnight break-in

San Juan Capistrano, CA, USA March 25, 2008 A bell tower and stone wall are the only remaining pieces of the original Mission San Juan Capistrano in California. (Getty Images)

The Mission San Juan Capistrano was damaged early Friday when vandals damaged doors to get into the grounds, sheriff’s officials reported.

At about 3:30 a.m., the Orange County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a burglary at the mission where multiple vandals broke in.

“Based on surveillance video, it’s suspected that the subjects are juveniles,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement to KTLA. “Every attempt will be made to identify the subjects.”

Sheriff’s Investigators and Crime Lab responded to the burglary to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Juan Police Services investigators at 949-443-6369 or anonymous tips can be submitted to OC Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS or occrimestoppers.org.