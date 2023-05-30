A nurse from Mission Viejo was seriously injured by a falling tree branch while vacationing in Costa Rica over Memorial Day weekend.

Deanne Niedziela was on a waterfall hike with her husband when the tree limb fell on her.

She suffered a major spine injury that could leave her paralyzed, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help with the costs of getting Niedziela home.

The transport is estimated to cost up to $100,000, according to the post.

Friends say Niedziela was in surgery for several hours Monday.

Niedziela oversees the Spine & Neuroscience Institute and Acute Care Service for Mission Hospital.